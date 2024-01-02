Busey Trust CO Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Busey Trust CO cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in American Tower were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $215.88 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

