Busey Trust CO Has $537,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Busey Trust CO decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.01. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.