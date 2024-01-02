Busey Trust CO Has $305,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Busey Trust CO decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after buying an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after buying an additional 696,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2,181.4% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 667,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after buying an additional 638,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LNT opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

