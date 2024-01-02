Busey Trust CO Has $211,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Sempra were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.97. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

