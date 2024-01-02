Brokerages Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Target Price at $8.80

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.
RIG opened at $6.35 on Friday. Transocean has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Transocean will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.
