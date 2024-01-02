Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price at $162.00

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Middleby stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.22 and a 200 day moving average of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.57. Middleby has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $162.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Middleby during the first quarter worth $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 136.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Middleby during the first quarter worth $21,366,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

