Brokerages Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Price Target at C$19.67

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.67.

LUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total transaction of C$86,750.00. 59.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE:LUG opened at C$16.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.29. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$12.56 and a 12 month high of C$19.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of C$283.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.8041287 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 98.15%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

