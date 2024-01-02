Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Target Price at $124.63

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $108.09 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

