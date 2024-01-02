Brokerages Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Target Price at $32.00

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

EDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $26.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

