Brokerages Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -461.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Embraer has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

