Brokerages Set Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Price Target at $32.58

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

LPG stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 180,246 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 59,580 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,249.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 120,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

