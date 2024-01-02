Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT at $54.22

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Docebo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Docebo in the third quarter worth about $535,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Docebo by 37.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Docebo by 73.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

