Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.