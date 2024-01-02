Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

BLIN opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

