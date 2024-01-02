Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -171.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $103,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $89,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

