Braemar Plc (BMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Braemar’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Braemar Stock Performance

Shares of BMS stock opened at GBX 273.16 ($3.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 257.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 252.37. The stock has a market cap of £80.17 million, a PE ratio of -3,055.56 and a beta of 1.14. Braemar has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 291 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braemar news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 34,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £95,250.36 ($121,291.68). 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Braemar

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

