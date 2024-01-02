Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Borregaard ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRRDF opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.