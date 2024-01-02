Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Borregaard ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.
