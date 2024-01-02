Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Borregaard ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS:BRRDF opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

