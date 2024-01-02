Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) versus PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) Head-To-Head Survey

PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Free Report) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROOF Acquisition Corp I and Blade Air Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.80 -$27.26 million ($0.52) -6.79

PROOF Acquisition Corp I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blade Air Mobility.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility -17.40% -12.98% -10.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of PROOF Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PROOF Acquisition Corp I and Blade Air Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROOF Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Blade Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 120.96%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than PROOF Acquisition Corp I.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats PROOF Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROOF Acquisition Corp I

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

