BlackRock Frontiers (BRFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock Frontiers’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Frontiers Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BRFI stock opened at GBX 144.67 ($1.84) on Tuesday. BlackRock Frontiers has a 12 month low of GBX 128 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.73. The company has a market cap of £273.91 million, a PE ratio of -7,150.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Frontiers

In related news, insider Katrina Hart acquired 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £9,947.10 ($12,666.62). 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock Frontiers

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

