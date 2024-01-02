Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $45,460.19 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $890.45 billion and approximately $32.64 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $45,460.19 on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.11 or 0.00578744 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.12 or 0.00215823 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00022645 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,587,450 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
