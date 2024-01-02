BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Update

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 352,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BIT Mining Stock Down 14.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BTCM opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. BIT Mining has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 46.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that BIT Mining will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
