BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Update

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 352,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BIT Mining Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BTCM opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. BIT Mining has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 46.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that BIT Mining will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTCM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the 1st quarter worth $941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BIT Mining by 88.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,644 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BIT Mining by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 2,768.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 503,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 224.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

