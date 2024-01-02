Bisichi PLC (BISI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on February 2nd

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Bisichi Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of LON BISI opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.23 and a beta of -0.06. Bisichi has a 12-month low of GBX 91.10 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 329 ($4.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.63.
About Bisichi
