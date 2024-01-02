Bisichi PLC (BISI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on February 2nd

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bisichi Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON BISI opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.23 and a beta of -0.06. Bisichi has a 12-month low of GBX 91.10 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 329 ($4.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.63.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

