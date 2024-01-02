Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in December

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.
Better Collective A/S Price Performance
Better Collective A/S stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. Better Collective A/S has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $23.78.
Better Collective A/S Company Profile
