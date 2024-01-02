Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (BMBN) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on January 31st

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Benchmark Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of BMBN stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. Benchmark Bankshares has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $24.00.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

