Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (BMBN) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on January 31st

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
Benchmark Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of BMBN stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. Benchmark Bankshares has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $24.00.
About Benchmark Bankshares
