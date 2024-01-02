BCE (NYSE:BCE) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Financial Survey

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BCE alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 9.37% 16.28% 4.21% Nuvera Communications 9.84% 6.10% 2.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BCE and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 5 1 0 2.17 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

BCE presently has a consensus price target of $58.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.19%. Given BCE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

BCE has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BCE and Nuvera Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $18.59 billion 1.93 $2.21 billion $1.81 21.76 Nuvera Communications $65.71 million 0.78 $7.20 million N/A N/A

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BCE beats Nuvera Communications on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, and long distance services, as well as other communication services and products; and satellite TV service and connectivity services. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About Nuvera Communications

(Get Free Report)

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high-speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systems. The company serves broadband connections in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott, and Wabasha counties in south-central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.