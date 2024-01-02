Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Barrington Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a report issued on Friday, December 29th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVGI. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 1.8 %

CVGI stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $236.31 million, a P/E ratio of -35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $246.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.33 million.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 88,130 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.