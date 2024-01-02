Barrett & Company Inc. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in Walt Disney by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 12,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08. The company has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

