Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $102.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

