Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $19.97 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSAC. Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.90 price objective on the stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BSAC

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

NYSE BSAC opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.41 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.