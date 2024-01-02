Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0038 per share by the bank on Monday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.003.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

