Ball (NYSE:BALL) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $61.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of BALL opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.90. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Ball by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

