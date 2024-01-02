Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 271 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

