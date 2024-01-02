Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 10,979 Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Loop Industries were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Loop Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the first quarter worth $518,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Loop Industries by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Loop Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 61.75% and a negative net margin of 6,151.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

