Balboa Wealth Partners Raises Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHY opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $777.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

