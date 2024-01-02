Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 967,777 shares of company stock worth $18,977,491 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.