Balboa Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.95 and a 200 day moving average of $216.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

