Balboa Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

