Balboa Wealth Partners Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHX stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.