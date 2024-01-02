Balboa Wealth Partners Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

