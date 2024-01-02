Balboa Wealth Partners Has $207,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.