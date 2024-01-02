Balboa Wealth Partners Buys 1,212 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.7% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META opened at $353.96 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.74 and a 1 year high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $909.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.54 and a 200-day moving average of $311.62.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,314 shares of company stock worth $230,001,476 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

