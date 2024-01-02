Balboa Wealth Partners Buys 11,736 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,084.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,084.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.