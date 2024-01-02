Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 15,717 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NU by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NU by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NU by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 71,031,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NU by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863,281 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised NU from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

