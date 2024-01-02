Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 704 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.