Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Short Interest Update

Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 271,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bachem Stock Performance

Bachem stock opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. Bachem has a 12-month low of $84.90 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.48.

Get Bachem alerts:

About Bachem

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bachem Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. The company engages in the development, production, and regulatory support of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as peptide and oligonucleotide new chemical entities (NCEs).

Receive News & Ratings for Bachem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bachem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.