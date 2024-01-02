Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Short Interest Update

Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 271,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bachem Stock Performance
Bachem stock opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. Bachem has a 12-month low of $84.90 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.48.
About Bachem
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bachem
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Bachem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bachem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.