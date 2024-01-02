B. Riley Upgrades Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to “Buy”

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.95 million, a PE ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

