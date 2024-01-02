Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $208.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s current price.

AVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.63.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $202.16 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $203.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,658,000 after buying an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after buying an additional 493,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,598,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

