Auto Trader Group plc (ATDRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on February 9th

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0079 per share on Friday, February 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.23) to GBX 710 ($9.04) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

