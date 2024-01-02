Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 377 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

