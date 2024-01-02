Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average of $174.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

