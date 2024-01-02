Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
ATHX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
