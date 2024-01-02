Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

ATHX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

About Athersys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 96.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 76,297 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 599.6% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 113,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,967 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

